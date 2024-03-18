Netflix is ​​a wide universe where we can find movies and series of all the genres we want. But this time, the giant streaming has a film based on real events on its programming schedule that is breaking audience records. This fact has excited fans of war films, since it is one of those historical plots that keep us hooked in our seats. and they don't allow us to blink.

We are talking about the Norwegian film 'Narvik', which has a duration of only 1 hour and 49 minutes, and presents the story of a soldier who returns home to reunite with his wife after witnessing the defeat of Adolf Hitler during the Second World War. World War. However, when he reunites with his beloved, something incredible will happen.

Official trailer for 'Narvik'

What is the movie 'Narvik' about?

'Narvik', a production directed by Erik Skjoldbjærg, has a fascinating story, which is why it has positioned itself in privileged places in the Netflix ranking. According to the official synopsis of the platform, it presents: “Against the backdrop of the battle known as Hitler's first defeat in World War II, a Norwegian soldier returns home to discover something shocking about his wife.”

As for the name of the film, it is because Narvik is a Norwegian municipality that actually exists in the province of Nordland, in Ofoten.

'Narvik' is the war drama that has been causing a sensation on Netflix. Photo: Netflix.

What did critics say about 'Narvik'?

Critics highlighted how well made 'Narvik' is. Furthermore, they pointed out that, although the story of World War II has been told in multiple films from different perspectives, it is applaudable that a different approach has been given, focused on the political and military failure of the Austrian-German tyrant Adolf Hitler. .

Where to watch 'Narvik' in Spanish?

You can enjoy the movie 'Narvik' on the Netflix platform today, you just need to be a subscriber. To do this, you must know the price to pay depending on the country you are in and also which plan to choose, since there are monthly, quarterly and annual options. From the comfort of your home, you can enjoy this film in Spanish, in addition to having access to other productions on the streaming platform.

You can watch 'Narvik' TODAY from the comfort of your home. Photo: Netflix.

Who is in the cast of 'Narvik'?

Cristina Hartgen

Carl Martin Eggesbo

Christoph Gelfert Mathiesen

henrik mestad

Mathilde Holtedahl Cuhra

Stig Henrik Hoff

kari bremnes

Christoph Bach

ollie campbell

Holger Handtke

Magnus Dugdale

Edvard Lie Aalstad

Øyvind Troite

