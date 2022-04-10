Baked French toast is, without a doubt, one of the most characteristic sweets of Holy Week. It is a dessert of humble origins, cheap and easy to prepare that is also very useful to take advantage of stale bread.

First of all, cook half a liter of whole milk in a saucepan over medium heat with a quarter of a kilo of whipping cream, a little cinnamon, lemon and/or orange zest, without letting it come to a boil. When the mixture takes a while you can add sweetener, sugar or honey, to taste.

Ingredients Bread

a bar (can be from the previous day)

Whole milk

half liter

whipping cream

250 grams

Sugar

to taste, approximately 100 grams

Cinnamon

to taste

Honey

to taste, optional

two eggs

to beat

lemon and orange

to get zest See also “Who is still in Ukraine is because he is willing to die”

While the mixture is heating, cut the bread into slices about 3 centimeters thick and place them, separated from each other, in a bowl. The bread can be from the day, but leftover bread from the previous day is usually used, since it softens when it absorbs the milk.

Once the slices are arranged, they are covered with half of the saucepan mixture, covered with plastic wrap and left to rest for two hours, after which they are turned over, the other half of the milk is added and they are returned to let rest.

When the bread has completely absorbed the milk, two eggs are beaten and with them a thin layer is given to the French toast. After this last step, they are placed on the oven tray, covered with paper to prevent them from sticking, and baked at 180 degrees for 8 minutes on each side. As soon as they are removed from the oven, before they cool down, sprinkle sugar and cinnamon on top. You can also add a little honey if you wish.