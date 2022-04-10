Charles Leclerc dominates the Australian Grand Prix and heavily stretches to the top of the standings, thanks also to the retirement of Max Verstappen. A Sunday of joy for Ferrari in Melbourne, which is heading towards Imola aware of both technical superiority and important reliability against this Red Bull, in the second retirement in three races due to technical problems with the world champion.

The Monegasque, however, controlled easily for all 58 laps, shivering only on one occasion after restarting from the second Safety Car (caused by a small mistake on the last corner). His F1-75 managed both compounds used very well, showing very little graining compared to that suffered by Verstappen until the moment of retirement.

Red Bull saves face thanks to Sergio Perezsecond after a race equal to that of Max. The Mexican showed off a couple of noteworthy overtakes on Hamilton, when he was behind him on the first lap and after the first pit stop.

First joy in the Mercedes home for George Russell, on the podium thanks to a bit of luck. The Brit made the most of the second Safety Car to make his pit stop and put Lewis behind him Hamilton, fourth at the finish. The Frecce d’Argento had a pace that was not so bad compared to what were expected, closing anyway half a minute behind Leclerc’s Ferrari.

The smile also returns in McLaren, with the fifth and sixth place of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, while Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon complete the Top-10. Too bad, however, for Fernando Alonso: starting with hard tires, the Asturian was condemned by the events and ended up in the rear of the group

Disaster for Carlos Sainz, out of action after a few kilometers after being silted up at White. The Spaniard, after some technical problems before the start which forced him to change steering wheel, started very badly with hard tires and immediately lost five positions; in an attempt to recover, he made a mistake by making a long way to the chicane and spinning into the gravel, resulting in the first Safety Car.

Weekend totally to forget even for Sebastian Vettel, who turned around on his own in turn 5 and hit the wall head-on. The German then parked on the track causing the second Safety Car to enter.

Relive the Melbourne race through ours LIVE

F1 | Australian GP 2022, order of arrival

Pos Pilot Team Detachment Points 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1: 27: 46.548 26 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull +20.524 18 3 George Russell Mercedes +25.593 15 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +28.543 12 5 Landau Norris McLaren +53.303 10 6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +53.737 8 7 Esteban Or with Alpine +61.683 6 8 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +68.439 4 9 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +76.221 2 10 Alexander Albon Williams +79.382 1 11 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo +81.695 12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +91.598 13 Mick Schumacher Haas +1 turn 14 Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 turn 15 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1 turn 16 Nicholas Latifi Williams +1 turn 17 Fernando Alonso Alpine +1 turn NC Max Verstappen Red Bull Technical problem NC Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Accident NC Carlos Sainz Ferrari Accident See also Hyundai Kona electric, how it goes on the road, test and real consumption