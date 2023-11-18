Every culture is different and the way people behave on vacation can clearly define where they are from. That’s what happened to a Mexican who visited Miami and realized the differences that exist between Latinos and Americans.

Although in Miami There is a huge community of Latinos, Nicolash Buenfil shared on social networks why it is easy to identify a Mexican in a beach. He listed the reasons that made him feel different and even uncomfortable on his vacation.

Mexican makes fun of his own behavior on a Miami beach



Miami It is one of the favorite destinations in USA for vacation, as it has various Beaches, a good climate, as well as great nightlife, top-notch restaurants and shops. That is why thousands of people visit it every year, just like the young man in question.

Through a video shared on TikTok From his account @nicodashbuenfil the user shared what were the situations that made him reveal himself as Mexican while on a beach in Miami. The clip has been so cute that it has gone viral and the same user wrote “Hahaha, the net makes me laugh.”

“Whom Miami It’s impressive how you can tell we are mexicans“, begins the video where he is seen in close-up in a beach. The first thing he points out is that he and his family have colored towels, when everyone else uses white ones.

The next point is that while as Latinos they place the lounge chairs facing the sea, the rest of the people direct them towards the Sun, “like I feel strange.” He also said that he tried to move the umbrella, but they caught his attention because at the base he has a sign that says not to touch. “It’s crazy here, I miss Acapulco a lot,” he concluded. tiktoker.

The video has more than 755,000 views in addition to hundreds of comments, some of which mention that something similar happened to them because, for example, when they first went to a beach in the United States They took his cooler and food, which is not common in that country.