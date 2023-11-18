Saturday, November 18, 2023, 3:13 p.m.



| Updated 4:08 p.m.

Several hundred protesters against the amnesty, who had gathered in Plaza de Cibeles and adjacent streets, blocked the first section of the A-6 highway entering Madrid for just over an hour. His intention was none other than to head towards the Moncloa Palace, headquarters of the Presidency of the Government.

The protesters carried Spanish flags and walked around shouting proclamations against the head of the Executive such as “Sánchez, you are a coward” and “Sánchez, you bastard, look out on the balcony.” Later they passed through Ferraz Street but instead of stopping they decided to continue walking between the cars until they ran into a police barrier that prevented them from continuing on their way.

Massive concentration cuts the A6 near Moncloa. Nearly 100 riot police armed with batons and rubber balls prevent them from continuing to advance. pic.twitter.com/378I39Oq3S — Cascallanez (@cascallanez) November 18, 2023

Despite this, they managed to pass the Victory Arch from Princess Street, but the agents blocked their path before Seneca Avenue. They were there until 3:45 p.m. when they began to disperse. The operatives who captured them are the members of the UIP who are permanently stationed in the Moncloa area due to the disturbances in Ferraz.