The Netflix streaming platform is one of the most used and requested around the world. The American company’s app is available in several countries and many users seek to watch a large number of series and movies through their favorite electronic devices every day. Therefore, in this note we show you how you can download the app from smartphones, PCs and more.

How to download the Netflix app

The Netflix app is available on both mobile devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc.) and desktop computers (PC, laptop, etc.). To download it you must go to the official store according to the digital device you have.

Netflix invests millions of dollars in new productions. Photo: hypertextual

Netflix on Android

To download Netflix from Android devices follow these steps:

Open the Play Store from the menu of your phone

In the search engine type Netflix

Choose the download option

Once downloaded, open the app and log in with your account.

How to install Netflix from Android. Photo: Android photo capture

In this way, you will already have Netflix from your Android smartphone and you will be able to enjoy the entire catalog of movies and series on the platform.

Netflix on iPhone

Open the App Store from the Menu of your phone

In the search engine type Netflix

Choose the download option

Once downloaded, open the app and log in with your account.

How to install Netflix from Apple. Photo: PhotoCapture App Store

By following all the steps above you will be able to enjoy your favorite series and movies from your iPhone.

How to download Netflix on a laptop or computer

The Netflix app is also available to download from other devices, such as laptops and computers running Windows 8, 10, or 11. To download it, you can follow these simple steps:

In the taskbar look for the Microsoft Store icon

In the search engine type Netflix

Click get and the download will start

When finished, click open and log in.

How to install Netflix from PC or laptop. Photo: Windows photo capture

If you’ve followed all of these steps, you’ll already have the Netflix Windows app installed.

Netflix on a Mac laptop

To enjoy Netflix on Mac, it is necessary to enter a browser such as Google Chrome and enter the official page to log in.

Preview of the screenshot taken. Photo: Apple

At the moment, the streaming platform has not developed any official application for this device, so you will not be able to find it as an app.

Netflix on a Challenger TV

Turn on your Smart TV and go to the Applications tab, it is also very simple and you can do it with these steps.

Turn on your Smart TV and go to the Apps tab

Search for Netflix and download the app.

Sign in and enjoy the content.

How to install Netflix from Smart TV Challenger. Photo: Android photo capture

It should be noted that not all Challenger TVs have the Netflix application, so you will only find it on the most recent models.

How to sign in to Netflix

Whether you’re on a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop, you’ll need to open the app to sign in to Netflix. If it is the first time you do it, the application will ask you for your username and password to access the content.

How to sign in to Netflix. Photo: Netflix photo capture

How to create an account on Netflix

To create a new Netflix account you must go to its official page: www.netflix.com/pe/login. At the bottom, under username and password, you will find a button that says “subscribe now”.

How to create an account on Netflix. Photo: Netflix photo capture

There, they will ask you for your email with which you will later have to associate your credit or debit card to make the payment for the service.