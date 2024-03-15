Legends of Soviet and Russian hockey, two-time Olympic champions Vyacheslav Fetisov, Alexander Yakushev and Alexey Kasatonov, Olympic champion Valery Kamensky and Olympic vice-champion Alexey Morozov voted in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation at a polling station in school No. 1 in Norilsk.

Two-time Olympic champion and State Duma deputy Vyacheslav Fetisov called it an honor to have the opportunity to vote in the Arctic zone of Russia. According to him, Norilsk is a very important city for the Russian economy. Fetisov said that during the six years that he traveled to Norilsk every year, the city was changing and modernizing.

“New housing, schools, kindergartens, and sports facilities are being built. What is important is that a professional hockey team has appeared here. We see this dynamic, we communicate with people, they understand that for them Norilsk is the place where they want to live,” he noted.

Fetisov addressed the residents of Norilsk, who had not yet voted, and invited them to come to the polling stations with their whole family, team and participate in the elections.

He was joined by two-time Olympic champion Alexander Yakushev, saying that Norilsk is a unique city that he comes to with pleasure.

“But the most important thing here is the residents who live and work here in very difficult conditions,” the hockey player emphasized.

After voting, the hockey players traditionally took part in a charity friendly match.

Earlier, on March 15, the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation reported that the turnout in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation as of 22:00 Moscow time was 36.09%.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in it: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.