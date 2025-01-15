TikTok is eagerly awaiting the decision of the United States Supreme Court on a law that could prohibit its use in that country. Meanwhile, hundreds of users have begun to migrate to other social platforms, amid doubts about what will happen to the information and content they have stored on the Asian platform.

The Protecting Americans from Applications Controlled by Foreign Adversaries Act is scheduled to go into effect on January 19. The legislation requires ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, to sell the application to a non-Chinese owner to continue operating in the United States. If the transaction is not completed, the application stores must suspend the distribution of the software immediately. The regulations were approved in April under the argument that the social network represents a risk to the national security and privacy of citizens due to its links with the Chinese Government.

ByteDance last month filed an emergency appeal to the US Supreme Court to postpone the new regulatory framework. He has noted that the law “will close one of the most popular expression platforms in the country one day before the presidential inauguration. “It will silence the voices of citizens who use the service to communicate about politics, commerce, art and other matters of public interest.” The highest court must issue a resolution this week.

The ratification of the ban on TikTok in the United States would only prevent new installations of the application, but would not affect existing ones. Despite this, experts point out that users could experience failures in loading content and difficulties accessing stored materials. They recommend making a backup to preserve your information.

How to download your TikTok history and personal data?

TikTok allows its users to download a copy of much of the information stored on the platform, privacy settings, and comment histories and saved or viewed videos.

Those interested must enter their profile, access the general menu and select the “Settings and Privacy” tab. Within the “Account” section there is the “Download my data” option, which enables a pop-up window from where it is possible to select the information you want to recover.

The TikTok support team clarifies that “some materials may not be available for download, such as those that affect the privacy of other people. Due to processing times, the file may not include certain categories of information generated in the last 24 or 48 hours.

The possible closure of TikTok in the United States has generated a massive migration to alternative applications. This has been described as a boycott against the legislative measures of the US authorities. Hundreds of users are preventively installing the Chinese platform Xiaohongshu. Until Monday, this app It was the most downloaded in the country in the App Store, despite the fact that it does not have an official name in English. The second app on the list was Lemon8, a software owned by ByteDance that is also seeing an increase in traffic thanks to now called “TikTok exiles.”