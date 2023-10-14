CyberBeer is once again a new product in Tesla’s webshop.

Car manufacturers are not only busy with cars. You can often go to the brands for all kinds of products. Umbrellas, clothes, bicycles, strollers. Just make it up and they’ll offer it. Tesla also produces such peripheral products, but often with its own twist.

From tequila to underpants and this time it’s something so crazy again. Tesla unveils CyberBeer. A beer wrapped in a special jacket that is reminiscent of the Cybertruck. While we have been waiting for several years for the production model of this new electric Tesla, the brand has already pre-sorted with its own beer.

Only residents of the United States can Tesla CyberBeer order in the brand’s shop. The package comes with two bottles, filled with 330 ml of beer. It contains 7% alcohol and is brewed by Buzzrock Brewing. The package costs $150 and is of course a limited edition. In short, it’s gone. As we often see with Tesla’s crazy peripheral products.

Paying $150 for a few bottles of beer is quite an exaggeration. This also includes local taxes and shipping costs of $15. But hey, Tesla is just going to sell this. The first packages will be delivered this month.

For some, this ends up as a collector’s item on the shelf. In 50 years it might be worth money under the heading “remember that?”. We are eagerly awaiting the Tesla Cybertruck. A beer in your hand eases the pain a little. Although, it’s still very early for a beer, isn’t it?

This article Tesla sells beer in a webshop under the name CyberBeer first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

