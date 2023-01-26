When you are aware that you have lost an object relevant to you, you begin to remember and make a list in your head of all the places you have been. There is nothing worse than realizing that you have lost your mobile, your wallet or an object of great value to you. When this happens, you start to panic and lament that you may never see the item you lost again. So that this does not happen to you, you must be very careful, but the rush of day to day plays a trick on more than one person and, sometimes, no matter how much attention you pay, you lose the keys or some other object.

If you have lost something of great value, the first thing you should do is report it to the police. This body is the place of reference for any citizen who has lost an object. In addition, people who act in good faith and find keys or another object that does not belong to them, the first thing they do is take it to the nearest police station.

It is also very typical to post ads on social networks if the object you have lost has been found in a bar, in a public park in a crowded area. This practice is usually a great help for people who live in towns or neighborhoods where everyone knows each other, but things get more complicated if you live in a big city.

This is the new lost property page of the Murcia Police



Since last December, the citizens of the city of Murcia will be able to go to an internet portal to check if the object they have lost has been found by the Local Police of Murcia. The web page gathers all the lost objects that have been found along with a reference to it. There are all kinds of objects, from wallets, cell phones, bags, keys or documentation. If you have recently lost an object of these characteristics in Murcia, you only have to access the page of lost objects.

Last objects found that appear on the web page. /



Lost objects



The official Twitter account of the Murcia Local Police has made reference to the latest song by Shakira and Bizarrap to inform Murcians that there is a web page for lost objects where they can find all kinds of things. Worried that you have lost your watch? Whether it’s a Rolex, a Casio or another object, you can search for it on our website. It is a website made for guys like you,” shared the official account of this organization along with the link to the website.

Once you have accessed the page, there are different sections with the different objects that have been found in lost objects in Murcia. These are all the sections: textiles, telephones, keys, audio-video, bikes-scooters, bags-suitcases, accessories, jewelry and documentation. These are the most common types of items that people tend to lose.