The tradition of the Stella Azzurra Roma continues at the youth level. The club from which Andrea Bargnani, number 1 in the NBA draft in 2006, and Matteo Spagnolo now in Cremona left, qualified directly for the Final Eight Next Generation in Belgrade for the Under 18 teams, from 19 to 21 May simultaneously with the Euroleague Final Four. In Patras, Greece, he won the tournament by beating Maccabi Tel Aviv 74-62. The play Matteo Visentin, 25 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the final, was awarded mvp. From Friday to Sunday, the Next Generation makes a stop in Varese.

The emotion of the mvp

–

“An indescribable emotion – said Visentin – thanks go to my teammates and the technical staff. Now head to Belgrade, we have a Final Eight to play and, once again, we want to show everyone what the Blue Star is made of ”. “We are privileged to be one of the few teams to participate in such a high level tournament – said coach Germano D’Arcangeli -. Being able every year to reach the final of each Euroleague stage has given us the demonstration and awareness on the pitch that our program has nothing to envy to the best teams in Europe ”.