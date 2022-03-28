The Xolos from Tijuana led by the Argentine coach Sebastián Méndez will have an important meeting on the return to the MX League after the break due to the FIFA Date where they will visit the UANL Tigers on matchday 12, a team they have not been able to beat in the last five games they have faced.

On the last day of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX prior to the break for the FIFA Date, the Xolos beat the Bravos de Juárez by the slightest difference, the only goal of the match was scored by Alberto Montecinos, in the final stretch of the match. In this game, fortune ran for La Jauría, since the posts were fundamental, on 4 occasions the ball crashed into the goal preventing the Bravos from going to the front.

After this triumph at home, the Xolos They concentrated during the past week starting the work for their visit to the University Stadium, where they failed to get a single point in the only visit that those from the border had in their only visit in the last five games.

Of the last five games played between the tigers and the Xolos in the MX Leaguethe team led by Miguel Herrera has the numbers in their favor by adding three wins and two draws, also in the last two games the team from Tijuana could not get a single point after losing in both games by one goal difference.

The Xolos They are in ninth position in the general table with 14 points after four wins, two draws and four losses prior to matchday 12 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League, in addition to having a pending match; For their part, the Tigres are in second place with 23 units thanks to seven wins, two draws and one loss.

