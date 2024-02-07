Our columnist comes across the topic of body count more and more often and remembers her own youth. Even back then, it was true that the more sexual partners, the less valuable a woman was. This is much more than a verbal devaluation.

EWhen it comes to sex, love and relationships, there are various concepts, ideals and wishes that are often mutually exclusive. These are preferences, politically or religiously motivated commandments, and often expectations of a gender and the roles assigned to it. The heterosexual nuclear family, marriage, no sex before marriage are such (fictitious) values. Or the body count, which has recently been discussed a lot again.

The body count is about previous sexual partners – a number whose logic can define the value of a person and thus also their suitability for a relationship. The higher the number, the less valuable the person appears – at least when it comes to women. This assessment is not new, but it is experiencing a new popularity. In doing so, she takes up the same sexist evaluation and condemnation principles that are also part of slut-shaming and victim-blaming.