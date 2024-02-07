School food | The uproar over the school's macaroni box took a surprising turn: Now the teachers intervene in the conversation

Janakkala's school food sparked a debate when pictures of a box of macaroni described by students as watery were shared on social media.

In Janakkala Tureng school center Välky's staff stood up to oppose the cancellation of the service contract between Compass Group and the municipality.

Janakkala's school food sparked discussion, when pictures of a box of macaroni described as watery began to spread on social media. In Janakkala, schools had repeatedly served poor quality food that the students did not like.

End of January the municipality announced, that the service contract between Compass Group and the municipality will be terminated. The reason for the demolition was said to be a lack of trust, even though the quality of school food had previously been stated to have improved since last spring.

“However, the trust of all local consumer customers and municipal residents was not restored,” the release states.

Flicker the staff petition was released on Tuesday afternoon. The petition has 32 signatories: the school's teachers, counselors, preschool teaching staff and the school's principal.

In the petition, it is stated that the staff has been following the discussion surrounding school food on social media, which has appeared to be “ragged” and “exaggerated”, and has not given a true picture of the food. The authors note that there were initially problems with the food, but in their opinion they were adequately rectified.

“We state in this connection that we have not received inedible food at any point,” the petition says.

The authors also highlight the watery macaroni box that attracted a lot of attention. According to them, the failed batch in question was not served at the Tureng school center Välky, but on the contrary, the box offered at the school center was of high quality and was eaten in the usual amount.

“At the moment, we can honestly say that the school food in Janakkala is very edible as institutional food, and its appearance and composition are balanced and pleasant”, the signatories state.

They also bring up the concern of the meal and cleaning staff, who have to constantly live in an uncertain situation due to the termination of the contract.

Finally, the staff appeals to the Janakkala municipality's management, decision-makers and citizens:

“We, the undersigned, the staff of Janakkala's largest educational unit (approx. 430 students, 70 eskars), appeal to you, dear Compass Group and municipality managers and decision-makers, that the contract should not be terminated, but that we could continue to provide nutritious school lunches and cleanliness in cooperation in the future.”