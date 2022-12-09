In September 2014, the romance between Stefano Salvini and Johanna San Miguel was made public thanks to an ampay who made the now-defunct program “Love, love, love.” Both actors met during the filming of the movie “At 40”, in which they played a couple with a great age difference; however, his followers never imagined that fiction would surpass reality.

But their love story came to an end. Although they did not give any details, it was Jaime ‘Choca’ Mandros who broke the news of their breakup, emphasizing that they were both still very good friends.

“Although it is true, the emotion led them to tell (their romance), the time and type of relationship have led them both to decide that they will not talk about it,” Mandros said at the time.

How old is Stefano Salvini?

The interpreter of Vasco in “Los Vilchez” was born on June 9, 1992, so he is currently 30 years old. For his part, Johanna San Miguel, his ex-partner, is 55, that is, they are 25 years apart.

Despite this, both lived a romance. Often, both actors were caught showing their great love for each other.

Johanna San Miguel explained how the famous phrase “Shut up or I punish you” originated. Photo: Composition7Capture America TV/Stefano Salvini/Instagram

Why is it speculated that Stefano Salvini and Johanna San Miguel returned?

The news that has grabbed several headlines about the possible reconciliation between Stefano Salvini and Johanna San Miguel was given by the same actress, since, on her Instagram account, she published a loving video with the actor while preparing a suitcase with which she was going to go Travel.

“Are you going on a trip?” Johanna would be heard saying. Immediately afterwards, Stefano responded with a romantic phrase: “Yes, my love. (I will go) to see my companies, are you waiting for me”. San Miguel took these words naturally and wished the artist the best.