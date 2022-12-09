It has been a World Cup Qatar 2022 with many surprises since the group stage and in the knockout rounds it has not been the exception, in the round of 16 the surprise was the elimination of Spain at the hands of Morocco and at the beginning of the quarterfinals In the end, once again, we were all left with our mouths open after the elimination of one of the top candidates, Brazil against Croatia.
After a very complicated game for those from the verdeamarela in the 90 regulatory minutes where they equalized to zero goals, they went to extra time and there Neymar Jr opened the scoring to match the mark of 77 goals from Pele with the selection
Nevertheless, Bruno Petkovic tied the game and with it they went to a penalty shootout where in the end the Croats ended up surprising the cariocas and left out one of the favorites to win the crown.
Next, we leave you with the best reactions on Twitter after the elimination of Brazil against Croatia in the quarterfinals.
A few days ago, at a press conference, the manager of the Brazilian team threw a cat that entered the room where he was speaking. Vinicius Jr.It seemed to many that he did it in a bad way and they were upset, since it should be noted that the cat is a sacred animal in Qatar. Now, many have begun to attribute this to the elimination, as it happened in the run-up to the quarterfinal match.
The communicator of the Spanish program The beach bar, Christopher Soria He immediately uploaded a video with his reaction after the elimination of Brazil and did not hesitate to make fun of the Brazilian players who play for the Merengue team.
We all know the great rivalry between the Argentinean-Brazilian fans, which is why the elimination of Brazil caused great euphoria in the Albiceleste fans, as they were happy to see their staunch rivals eliminated.
the celebration of tite With its players in the round of 16 against South Korea, it has begun to be mocked with the elimination.
After a terrible setback for the Brazilians, casemiro he has addressed the carioca fans in the stands of the stadium to thank them for their support, being the only one who did so after what happened.
Once again, the World Cup has been denied to the current greatest figure in Brazilian soccer and in his third World Cup he could not achieve glory, in addition, he could not enjoy his record of 77 goals that he equaled with Pele.
