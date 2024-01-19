Maria Pia Copello She is a very active figure on social networks in which on certain special occasions she publishes a photo or video with her husband, Samuel Dyer Coriat, who does not like to appear in front of cameras much. A few days ago, the TV host celebrated another year of being married to the father of her children and her followers asked her what is the age of her “love of her life.” We tell you in this note how many years difference takes the couple.

How did the love story between María Pía Copello and Samuel Dyer come about?

Recently, Maria Pia Copello He was encouraged to share several unpublished videos that he recorded days before marrying Samuel Dyer. In those clips, the former children's entertainer and the father of her children appear narrating every detail of how they met and, also, the funny story of how they got engaged.

According to the couple, they saw each other for the first time in 2001 because a mutual partner introduced them and they started dating for three months until they made their relationship official. “We stopped by her house (with a friend) to pick up, I don't know what, and that's how we met. It was a coincidence,” said Dyer.

Then, in the 2005 They got engaged during a trip to Ica. The former children's entertainer points out that Samuel had no better way to ask her to marry him than by placing the ring in a glass of piña colada that she drank. “I didn't know the ring was there, I almost died”he commented.

On January 14, 2006, Copello and Dyer married and, in 2024, celebrated their anniversary in China. María Pía's husband did not hesitate to surprise the TV host with a romantic dinner that was decorated with rose petals, candles and a screen that read “happy 18th anniversary”.

How old is Samuel Dyer, husband of María Pía Copello?

Maria Pia Copello She did not hesitate to publish some photos and videos of what was the celebration of her 18th wedding anniversary in China, in which she is seen with her husband Samuel Dyer. Given this, his followers began to wonder how many years he had been with the father of his three children.

Yes ok Maria Pia He has never revealed how old his partner is Samuelon one occasion pointed out on her social networks that her husband was the same age as her.

María Pía Copello points out that she and her husband Samuel are the same age. Photo: Instagram/María Pía Copello

In that sense, we tell you that Maria Pia Copello was born on January 22, 1977 and to date has 46 years. For her part, her husband Samuel She was born on April 10 and, as indicated by the TV host, she is also 46.

What does Samuel Dyer, María Pía Copello's husband, do?

Samuel Dyer Coriathusband of María Pía Copello, is the son of Rosa Coriat and Samuel Dyer Ampudiawho owns the Dyer and Coriat Groupa corporation that manages Camposolthe main agro-export company in Peru.

It should be noted that Copello's partner has held the position of president of the board of directors of Copeinca and executive president of Camposol in 2011. Likewise, the husband of the former children's entertainer has served in the position of general manager of D&C Holding.