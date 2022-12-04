South Korea.- The day December 4th It has already arrived in South Korea due to the difference of 15 hours with the Latin American time, which means that the birthday of the most handsome member of btsis about kim seokjinwho everyone knows by JinHis stage name.

After being the k pop band most influential of all time, many wonder how old Jin is turning today in South Korea, so many find themselves celebrating and posting about the singer.

kim seokjin was born on December 4, 1992 in South Koreaso today is fulfilling 30 years old and is the oldest member of the gang.

However, South Korea considers that when a person is born they are already one year old, therefore their age in their country of origin is 3 years.

Jin is one of the most famous members of the group, and within the band he plays the role of vocalist and visualwhich is why he is considered the most handsome of BTS by many ARMYS and the same members.

The interpreter of ‘The Astronaut’ (solo song he did to say goodbye to his fandom) had been delaying the military service mandatory in the country, so very recently he announced that he would be out of the group for two long years to be able to take care of his responsibilities.

In fact, ‘The Astronaut’ is the song he composed with Coldplay because he could not find a way to say goodbye to his millions of fans and colleagues, a song that has been a success.

It is important to note that in addition to Jin’s farewell, a few months agos BTS informed the world that they would go on hiatus to concentrate on their individual careers and/or do other things that were not related to the artistic medium.

Many AMRYS are devastated after the alleged BTS breakupbut supposedly the group will continue, and many have the same hope, since it is not the first time that an important band goes on hiatus, it also happened with BLACKPINK, who returned in August with Pink Venom and their second full album, ‘BORN PINK’.

Fans around the world wish Jin a happy birthday and hope that his time in the military will pass quickly.