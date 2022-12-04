Withdrawn a Eurospin product for ochratoxin

Retired since Ministry of Health a batch of focaccia with extra virgin olive oil 8.7% produced by Three Mills and for sale atEurospin. The name or company name of the FBO under which the product is marketed is Eurospin Italia SpA The name of the manufacturer is: FARTONS POLO, while the plant headquarters are located at Poligono Industrial III, Calle Vimeters,15 – 46120 Alboraya (Valencia ) – Spain.

The batch numbers of the recalled extra virgin olive oil focaccias are: 223740. The expiry date or the minimum conservation term of the focaccias recalled are set for 01/13/2023, while the format is 200 grams.

The Ministry of Health advises those who have purchased the batch numbers of the recalled focaccias not to consume the product, but to return it to the points of sale. A receipt is not required for the return. On the Ministry of Health website you can read that the reason for the recall of the focaccias is due to microbiological risk “due to the possible presence of Ochratoxin TO”. Ochratoxin A (OTA) is a mycotoxin that can sometimes be present in foods. It is produced by certain molds and can contaminate crops at any stage of production, from field to fork.

