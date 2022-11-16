After announcing his separation from his ex-wife Claudia Moro, with whom he had been married for 25 years, gianmarco formalized his relationship with the Colombian Juliana Molinawho became known in our country in 2014 when she participated in “La voz Perú”.

Despite the fact that the couple has stayed away from any scandal, some question the great age difference between the two artists. However, this has never been an impediment to enjoying his love, in fact, a few months ago the Peruvian singer posted an Instagram story, through which he would respond to his detractors.

“The more time you spend finding out and criticizing what is going on in the lives of others, you are losing a great chance of being genuinely happy with you. Don’t try to live your life through others. You will always end up losing and frustration is chained to your soul with no way out,” he wrote.

How many years apart is Gianmarco from Juliana Molina?

gianmarco Javier Zignago Alcover he was born on August 17, 1970, making him 52 years old. For his part, his girlfriend, Juliana Molina Toro, came into the world on March 30, 1989 in Cali, Colombia, that is, she is 33 years old. In this way, it can be calculated that the Peruvian singer is 19 years older than his partner

Gian Marco celebrated his birthday next to Juliana Molina. Photo: Gian Marco/Instagram

What does Gianmarco’s mother think of Juliana Molina?

Regina Alcóver, mother of gianmarco, revealed to the “Love and Fire” program his opinion about his son’s new relationship and his separation with Claudia Moro: “I wish you all the happiness in the world. Divorce is not easy, from anyone, but ask me. So, there are wounds, there are grooves for each one, but if a torrent of joy comes from a person, I have to say so. Juliana it is a storm of joy, of vitality, of enthusiasm”.