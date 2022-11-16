The Civil Court of Rome opens the neutral wording of “parent” on documents, effectively rejecting the decree of the then Minister of the Interior Salvini which imposed the use of “father” and “mother”. The government now says it wants to carry out careful checks on the judges’ order (“the decision will be examined by the government with particular attention”) because “it presents obvious problems of execution and puts the personal identification system at risk”.

Checks that could also lead to an action against the ordinance which dates back to 9 September 2022 “and has not been challenged by the Ministry of the Interior”, observes Palazzo Chigi in a note. The provision of the Civil Court comes after a lawsuit filed by a rainbow couple, or two mothers, the legal one and the adoptive one, of a child. “The wording that must appear on the child’s identity card must be neutral: parent” instead of mother and father: this is what the civil judge crystallizes after the appeal presented by the two mothers who decided to undertake the judicial process against the decree of 31 January 2019, signed by the then Minister of the Interior, Matteo Salvini, which imposes the words “father” and “mother” on the identification document.



In the name of two mothers, Sonia and her partner win the legal battle against the Salvini decree Joseph Salvaggiolo November 16, 2022

«The words Mom and Dad are illegal or discriminatory?, the most beautiful words in the world. I have no words, but really,” tweeted the minister (now of Infrastructure) Matteo Salvini indignantly. The story, anticipated by The print, dates back to a few months ago, after a final sentence in which the adoption of the child was recognized. As usual, the mothers went to the municipal registry office to ask for the child’s identity card. “At the counter, they rightly told the two women that it was not possible to proceed – explains the lawyer Federica Tempori who assisted the couple – with the neutral wording but the words “father and mother or whoever takes their place” were needed”. At that point, the couple decided not to proceed and as a first step they filed an application with the Tar, hoping that the administrative judges would declare the ministerial decree illegitimate. However, the Tar did not express itself in this sense, explaining that the competence rested with the ordinary court.

«We therefore turned to the ordinary court which proved us right with a beautiful sentence – adds the lawyer -. The judge also states that the decree, in addition to violating both EU and international standards, is tainted by an excess of power. In that provision, the minister goes beyond his competence: the identity card is, in fact, a document certifying a reality that already pre-exists in the birth certificate which establishes a mother in labor and an adoptive one. There can therefore be no discrepancy between the identity document and the birth certificate”. Monica Cirinnà, responsible for Civil Rights of the Democratic Party, intervened on the decision of the civil court, stating that in the ordinance «it is recognized that families in our country are plural and different from each other. The decree wanted by Matteo Salvini when he was Minister of the Interior – and, I’m sorry to say, never modified afterwards despite the many requests from Parliament and the reassurances provided by successive governments – is illegitimate and must not be applied”.