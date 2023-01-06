Alessia Rovegno and Hugo Garcia They were one of the strongest couples in the 2022 and this new year they promise to continue being so. The couple welcomed 2023 together during a trip in Miami, prior to the Miss Universe pageant, in which the girlfriend of the former reality boy will participate; However, the influencers were also criticized in social media after uploading photos together where you can see the Miss Peru with an “exaggerated” tan and that “would make him lose in the next beauty contest”, according to his followers.

Despite the harsh comments they are receiving, the García-Rovegno couple remain firm with their relationship and are focused on their projects. In the case of Hugo, the model also said goodbye to “This is war” to give her career another direction, while Alessia is focused on her participation in the Miss Universe on January 14 in USA.

Alessia Rovegno wishes to become the new Miss Universe. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/ Alessia Rovegno/ Miss Universe.

How old are Alessia Rovegno and Hugo García?

In the physical aspect, one of the most frequent queries of his followers is to know the age of the members of this popular couple. Alessia Rovegno is currently 24 years old -on January 20 she turns 25-. For his part, Hugo García is 29 and he is 5 years apart from his crush.

When is Miss Universe 2022?

The renowned Miss Universe pageant will be held in the United States next Saturday, January 14.

Miss Universe 2022: schedule and where to watch the broadcast LIVE

The event can be seen on the cable channel T.N.T. throughout Latin America, starting at 8:00 pm on January 14 (Peruvian time).