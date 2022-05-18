The Celestial Machine of Cruz Azul felt the departure of jonathan rodriguez of their ranks, the Uruguayan striker offered them a lot of offensive security and that was largely the reason why he could not stand out in Clausura 2022.
His emptiness in the club could not be filled with anyone, nor the arrival of Tabo, Romero Y Moralesapproached his contribution in the light blue offensive, so he continued his career in Saudi Arabia with the Al Nassr who offered him a large salary.
In this way, with only 20 goals during the first half of the year and the elimination of the cement team from Clausura 2022 in the quarterfinals, the sky-blue fans turned on social networks to ask for the return of their former scorer.
However, the outlook does not look very encouraging for a reunion between Cruz Azul and the Uruguayan striker, at least in the next summer market, coupled with the fact that the Rayados de Monterrey stood in the way in search of wanting to sign him for reinforce their squad, so they would break with any illusion of the cement workers.
In accordance with Leon Lecanda from ESPNthe main obstacle for jonathan rodriguez return to Cruz Azul for the Apertura 2022 would be the expensive salary that he would have to pay the Uruguayan striker, since the amount of money that he receiveslittle head‘ per month in Saudi Arabia would exceed 200 thousand dollarsimpossible to pay for the cement equipment.
On the other hand, the newspaper reporter RECORD, Armando Medinaannounced that in the approach that the Machine would have had with the Uruguayan, there was talk of the possibility of returning to La Noria in 2023, that is, after the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Unfortunately for the cement team, the Monterrey directive has stood in the way, since the Pandilla team would be interested in signing the Uruguayan national team to reinforce their attack and it is practically a fact that in the North they could pay for their record and your salary.
Finally, another point in favor for the return of the ‘little head‘, is the desire that the player has to play the World Cup with Uruguay and for which he would seek his exit from the Al Nassrbecause the 28-year-old footballer has not had the minutes of play he expected with the Asian team, since in five months he has only played six games and scored one goal.
