A super SUV for a super talent capable of conquering first the European basketball stages and then the NBA parquet. Luka Doncic he is undoubtedly one of the best basketball players of recent decades, as evidenced by the statistics and his contribution to every game with the Dallas Mavericks shirt. While waiting for the Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors, Doncic will be able to release the tension behind the wheel of his Lamborghini Urus. That of the NBA star, however, is not a version like all the others but it is one of the specimens developed by Mansory.

In particular, Doncic’s Urus has been customized with the Venatus kit, a name derived from the Latin and which indicates hunting. The car was first spotted last year when the talented basketball player spent his vacation in Croatia. The photos immediately went around the web, with the same company that delivered the SUV del Toro to Doncic to certify on Instagram that this was precisely the new Urus of the Mavericks star. The Lamborghini Urus Venatus by Mansory it is embellished in the front with various elements in carbon fiber, including the splitter and the engine hood. The German processor then also revised the design of the bumper. The black forged wheel set is also specific. The changes continue in the back where there is a spoiler extending from the roof, a second aerodynamic lip appendage on the tailgate and a bumper with a different design than the traditional version.

Further down there is room for a generous carbon fiber diffuser. Here three tailpipes stand out, embellished with a yellow finish that also characterizes the rims and the body just above the belt line. The Venatus kit has also enhanced the V8 powertrain of the Lamborghini Urus, with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine that has been increased to 810 hp and 1,050 Nm of torque. The special version presented by Mansory a year ago also includes some changes to the interior, with each surface being finished in leather with red elements, including the seats, door panels, dashboard, steering wheel, center console and tunnel. The power button is no longer in the usual position but has been moved to the roof.