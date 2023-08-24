The European Travel Information and Authorization System ‘Etias’ is the document with which Colombians will be able to access the European Union, if they are going to stay for up to 90 days in the territory.

Currently, Colombians with passports can visit countries that are members of the Schengen area without the need to request or process a visa, with 27 European countries having annulled controls at their internal borders.

However, from 2024, the rules will change and it will be necessary to request the ‘Etias’ permit, which according to the competent authorities “will help to identify any security risk or irregular migration that visa-exempt visitors can present before they arrive at the borders of the European Union”.

Who can apply for the Etias permit?

All Colombians and foreigners who wish to have a short stay in the countries of the Schengen area may process this permit.

Remember that the countries that apply for this document They are: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Slovenia. Czech, Slovak Republic, Sweden and Switzerland.

(You may be interested: Head of the Wagner group, on the passenger list of the plane that crashed in Russia)

Etias permit requirements

In order to be authorized to enter Europe, Colombians need to present regulatory travel documents, including a valid biometric passport, issued by the Colombian authorities.

Likewise, they must meet other requirements such as:

Plane ticket, round trip from Colombia.

Hotel reservation or proof of accommodation in European territory.

Proof of economic means to cover the total of your stay.

International medical insurance valid during the entire planned stay.

(Read more: Forest fires and a late heat wave stifle southern Europe)

According to the official website of the European Commission, a large percentage of the applications may receive approval in minutes and the value that must be paid to process it is seven euros, that is, around $36,000 Colombian pesos.

LUZ ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news

List of dates on which Feijóo’s candidacy to preside over the government of Spain will be voted

Tragedy in Greece: they find 18 bodies charred by forest fires

They murder a 10-year-old boy in France in a neighborhood dominated by drug traffickers