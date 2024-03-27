The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak said that food safety is an essential element in the food security system in the UAE, explaining that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is working through the National Food Safety Committee and its partners from local authorities to activate many measures to maintain food safety and develop exchange mechanisms. Information at the national and global levels, and enhancing community awareness of sound nutritional practices.

The Minister said, during the Federal National Council session, held this evening, to discuss the topic of “Government Policy on Food Safety”: “The most prominent measures taken by the state to ensure the preservation of food safety include Federal Law No. 10 of 2015 regarding food safety and its executive regulations, and the establishment of the national system.” To approve and register food, as well as establish the national rapid alert system for food, in addition to monitoring food imported for non-commercial purposes.

The Minister revealed that the Ministry has been implementing the Food Accreditation and Registration System “ZAD” since 2018, through which more than 1.178 million food products have been registered with 2,430 companies registered in the system, pointing out that the National Program for Monitoring Pesticide Residues in Foods has also been launched, which enables Of the 11,236 samples collected during the period (2022-2023), the matching rate reached 90.5%.

The Minister pointed out that the Ministry also launched the early reporting system for biosecurity, which received 4,606 reports during the period from 2019 to the current year, including 2,442 reports regarding food safety, explaining that the Ministry interacted with many international notification and reporting systems regarding food safety, including the warning system. Gulf Express Food, as well as launching and activating the unified national guide for control and inspection procedures for imported food consignments through international ports, in 2022.