Among the options to prove that you have enough income to afford a trip for tourism to the USABoth the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico suggest that you submit a recent bank statement that includes the name of the bank, the monthly balance, the length of the account, and the name of the account holder.

Would you like to know? What is the amount of money you must have saved for the approval of the American visa in 2024?If you are afraid of being rejected, immigration document Since we do not know the exact amount of money, here at Debate we share with you what you need to know.

In fact, authorities recommend having around 30 thousand and 50 thousand Mexican pesos an amount that serves as proof that one does not intend to remain illegally in the United States to work or live, and that the trip is merely for pleasure.

Remember that in order to start the application process for the American tourist visa B1/B2 For the first time, you must have a valid passport, a photograph and complete the DS-160 form online.

The cost in 2024 to apply for or renew the American tourist visa, also called visitor visais from $185 dollars that is to say, $3,591.74 Mexican pesos according to the current exchange rate. Please note that in case your visa is denied, the amount of money you paid is not refundable, as it is paid for the application and not for the document itself.

Additionally, after you have covered the $185 fee, you will need to schedule an appointment at the Applicant Service Center (CAS) for the collection of biometric data and fingerprints, as well as at the Embassy or one of the United States Consulates in Mexico for the interview.

If the consular authorities approve your visa, the document will be delivered to you via a courier service within a period of three to four weeks.