The heritage of Edwin Arrieta, the Colombian surgeon victim of a heinous murder at the hands of the Spanish chef Daniel Sancho, has aroused curiosity due to the luxurious lifestyle that he showed on his social networks.

Now, details of its properties were revealed, your tastes and lifestyle. In addition to the inheritance that he left his family.

A report from the newspaper El Mundo established that Arrieta He had no properties in his name, neither in Colombia nor in another country. As reported by the Spanish media, the surgeon lived in a rented apartment. Likewise, his office was also rented.

“He was killing himself working to indulge himself. He was a happy, full man, he was pleased with life. He was very organized with his things. And a dreamer that sHe always got what he set out to do,” a friend of Arrieta’s told the outlet.

The source assured that “as a child he announced that he would be a plastic and reconstructive surgeon, and that he would study in Argentina, and he succeeded, despite coming from a humble family. And he had programmed that later, when he had the money, he would buy a small farm for his father.”.

As reported by El Mundo, the only assets that appear in Arrieta’s inheritance are a Mercedes and some silver ornaments, according to a person close to the surgeon.

However, when Arrieta traveled for work to Chile or elsewhere, he stayed in luxury hotels. Besides, I had plans to invest in a burger joint that he planned to start with Sancho.

“In 2018 he traveled to Spain for the first time with some friends from Montería and he was enthusiastic. He returned in 2019 with other friends and then went twice. He met Sancho and two of his friends a year ago. He told me: ‘They have a hamburger restaurant and I’m going to become a partner’. I asked him not to speed up, not to trust them so much,” said Samira Dumett, a Lorica lawyer close to the Arrieta family.

The lawyer also shared that Arrieta He planned to homologate his degree to practice in Spain and, meanwhile, he was thinking of resolving the economic part with the hamburger business.

The only property that Arrieta had in his name was a house on the beach in Montería, a property that sold to buy his sister a house in Loricathe municipality where he was born.

