The Lawrence Stroll Affair

“Adrian Newey is definitely a bargain. I have been in business for over 40 years now and I think he is the best investment I have ever made, although that is not the right word to call it because Newey is effectively a partner and shareholder. Whatever the price, it is not comparable to what Newey will bring to the company.”. As Lawrence Stroll During the press conference to present Adrian Newey, he responded without having any doubts about the fact that Newey is a bargain worth what was recognized to the former Red Bull.

Newey was unveiled as a shareholder and technical managing partner of the Aston Martin F1 team and according to the Daily Mail the aerodynamics wizard has taken possession of the 2.5% of the company’s shares, which are valued at more than $1 billion.

The possibility of become a shareholder must have been tempting enough for Adrian Newey to say yes to Lawrence Stroll, who with the former Red Bull has completed a very respectable puzzle in view of 2026 when the Aston Martins will be powered by Honda power units. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll could really find themselves with a title-winning car in 2026. If that is the case, Newey will undoubtedly have been a bargain.