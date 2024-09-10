Venezuela comes from losing 4-0 against Bolivia in El Alto in the qualifying round, in a stadium that was located at 4,150 meters above sea level, which unleashed a series of comments for and against.

That score made the Venezuelans think of a way to ‘take advantage’ this Tuesday for the commitment against Uruguay, of the eighth date of the qualifiers 2026 World Cup.

The evidence

According to the Televen sports program, the stadium field Mautrin, in which the match will be played, was shortened.

The journalists of the channel’s sports programme warned in their programme that the distance between the goals and the stands is different from that of previous days.

Likewise, they noted that the same thing was perceived on the horizontal sides and that the operation was carried out under the regulations of the Fifa as for the measurements of the court.

Venezuela is fourth in the pre-World Cup standings with nine points, while Uruguay, who tied 0-0 at home with Paraguay andLast day, it was in second place with 14 points.

