Club Roma is the name of the huge nightclub that singer Yarita Lizeth has in the city of Juliacain the region Fist; However, days ago said establishment was closed as a result of a series of violations that the place allegedly incurred when it hosted the concert of Chechito and ‘Los Cómplices de la Cumbia’.

What infractions did Yarita Lizeth’s nightclub incur?

According to the San Román Inspection and Control Management (Juliaca), the prosperous singer’s nightclub incurred an infraction considered serious by the municipal authorities. As they explained, it is mainly a capacity issue. The capacity of the venue is 800 people, but on the night of September 29, when Chechito performed, they accommodated 1,200 attendees.

How much is the fine imposed on Yarita Lizeth’s Roma club?

As explained by the Provincial Municipality of San Román, the establishment must pay a total of 15 tax units (UIT), which represents a disbursement of 75,250 soles. This is one of the highest fines due to the seriousness of the infraction, they detailed.

When can Yarita Lizeth’s nightclub reopen?

The closure of the Yarita Lizeth premises took place on October 2, that is, the inspectors of the municipality of San Román allowed the event to conclude, as they explained, to avoid a confrontation because there were hundreds of people in the place, many of them in an ethyl state.

In that sense, they explained that the closure is for a period of 30 days, that is, the premises will be able to reopen its doors in the first days of November.

