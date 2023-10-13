The Palestinian-Israeli conflict will accelerate the decline of American interest in Ukraine. Former Pentagon analyst, Lieutenant Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski stated this on October 12 in an interview with the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“It was his (Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky – Ed.) worst day (the day the war began in Israel – Ed.). And not because he is a Jew <...> but because he will no longer be in the spotlight,” the expert noted.

She also drew attention to the fact that weapons supplied by Western countries to Kyiv ended up in the hands of Hamas soldiers. According to Kwiatkowski, the Washington authorities are once again repeating their mistakes by supplying weapons to one country, and then discovering these weapons are being used against another of their ally.

In addition, a former American analyst suggested that US interest in Ukraine is unlikely to be at the same level as before.

“He (Zelensky – Ed.) will have to compete for arms supplies with our best ally,” Kwiatkowski concluded.

Earlier, on October 11, in Spain they spoke about Zelensky’s fears of being left without help because of Israel. It was noted that the Ukrainian leader arrived in Brussels for a meeting of the heads of the Defense Ministries of the North Atlantic Alliance due to concerns about continued support for Kyiv.

As noted on October 12, Candidate of Political Sciences, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Analysis, Faculty of Public Administration, Moscow State University. M.V. Lomonosov Alexander Konkov, the United States has the potential to supply weapons to both Israel and Ukraine at the same time, but currently there are certain difficulties in the American Congress that directly affect shipments.

On October 11, John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said that the administration of US President Joe Biden, after the recent allocation of the next tranche of military assistance to Ukraine, lacks resources for these purposes in the future.

Prior to this, on October 10, NBC News reported that Washington was considering the possibility of linking assistance to Israel and Ukraine within one bill. The decision to provide assistance will be made by Congress. NBC also quoted a US administration representative as saying that some lawmakers are against allocating additional funds to Kyiv.

On the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed fears that Western attention to the Ukrainian conflict could weaken due to an attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas on Israel.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to attacks by the Ukrainian military.