All vehicles registered or to be registered in Spain must undergo periodic technical inspections. The frequency of the technical inspection of each type of vehicle depends on its category and classification. There are only some exceptions for vehicles such as ambulances, taxis or historic vehicles cataloged.

There are more than 400 ITV centers in Spain in which the corresponding technical inspection can be carried out. It is a simple and fast procedure for which you can even request an appointment online to avoid waiting at the station. In addition, the inspection can be carried out up to 30 days before the deadline, without affecting the validity of the document.

Regarding prices, the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles AECA-ITV It has just published the ITV rates for 2023 updated nationally. As a note, say that only Andalusia, Aragon, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Galicia, the Basque Country and Navarra have regulated specific rates for electric cars and in fact in some their rate is lower since they have to carry out fewer tests (especially those of emissions and noise).

Both in Madrid and in the Region of Murcia rate regulation is outside the CCAA itself. In the case of Madrid, the management of ITV centers is private, that is, the service is liberalized, while in Murcia its prices are also freely competitive. This means that, according to a study carried out by Facua-Consumers, it is observed that the difference in prices can be up to 167% in gasoline engines and almost 100% in diesel engines.

With the available data, Basque Country It ranks as the most expensive community where to pass the ITV for all types of passenger cars (€57.33 for diesel; 55.09 for catalyzed and non-catalyzed and 53.05 for electric). At the opposite extreme is Extremadura, with a single rate for all types of cars: 18.81 euros. That is, between the cheapest price and the most expensive there is a difference of up to 205%.

You can check the different rates on this interactive map:

At least 3 out of every 10 vehicles that circulate on Spanish roads do so without having the technical inspection up to datewhich means that they may not be complying with the minimum safety and environmental conditions, putting the safety of their occupants, other road users and the health of all citizens at risk.

All vehicles have the obligation to pass the first inspection after a certain time has passed, except if they are deregistered from DGT and are no longer in circulation or if some reform is carried out on it.

According to they explain from the DGTAs a general rule, the first inspection of the vehicle must be carried out 4 years after its registration. Until the car is 10 years old, takes place every 2 yearsand if it is more than 10 years old, every year.

Some exceptions are contemplated in this rule. Thus, even if the vehicle has not completed 4 years, if it has been subject to a modification or replacement of elements before or after registration, which varies the characteristics that appear on the ITV card or defined security conditions, you must pass an inspection of reforms. Also if the car has suffered significant damage in an accident.

AECA-ITV Remember that current legislation establishes that vehicles registered or put into circulation must undergo a technical inspection. “The fact that it is parked does not make it lose the condition of being registered, in such a way that it is a vehicle ready to circulate and in accordance with the provisions of the applicable regulations, it has the obligation to submit to the mandatory ITV”, he assures Guillermo Magazmanaging director of AECA-ITV.