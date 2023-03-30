costco is an American supermarket chain that has 41 branches in Mexican territory, which through the payment of a monthly membership, offers its customers the possibility of buying wholesale products, some of them exclusive.

In this way, those who buy think that by having their membership and buying in large quantities, the pantry is cheaper, and although with good resource management, it may be so, most people make mistakes that make them spend more.

And it is that Costco, with a series of offers, can become a significant expense for the user, when the importance of being a “partner” of this type of chain is to save as much as possible.

Although there are many benefits that do help reduce expenses, it is important to remember that like any other business, it is designed so that you are a constant consumer and spend more money.

This is due to its membership level system in which, depending on what you spend, are the benefits you will get, but is this series of offers that have recently gone viral on social networks really worth it?

Costco offers to spend more

In this article we will review three points, in which we can identify Costco’s strategies to make users spend more, through offers that if they are not used well, could be money wasted.

Food purchase

We have all seen at least once those hot dogs, rotisserie chicken or huge slices of pizza at relatively affordable prices, which become anyone’s addiction and make you come back for more on each visit, to become a frequent customer.

So it is important to consider that it is not always necessary to go through the so-called “soda fountain”, as it will become an extra expense in your pantry.

overbuy

We know that it is difficult to resist those gigantic packages that seem inexhaustible and that in relation to the price-quantity, seem like a real offer in most cases, but that makes us make one of the most recurring mistakes.

Most chain stores large and small tend to put expiring items at the front of the shelves, and buying a giant box of cookies that are likely to expire before you finish them is not a good idea.

Only buy what you can really consume in its entirety, or check the expiration dates carefully, you may find some that survive long enough in your pantry.

Pay the most expensive membership

At Costco there are three levels of membership, the executive being the one that gives you an annual reward of 2% of the money you spend, and although it sounds very attractive, you should spend a lot of money for this benefit to be really worth it.

For most people, the amount of money you would have with the 2% reward would not be worth it, so the 1,100 pesos of your cost per month with the right to an additional card at no cost, you have an annual reimbursement of 2% and the maximum reward is 7,500 pesos.