With his 232 thousand 438 euros, Carlo Nordio is the “paperone” of the ministers of the Meloni government: in fact, the tax returns of the members of the executive have been published on the Palazzo Chigi website, with the Minister of Justice at the top in the ranking of the highest taxable income .

Close behind him is the doctor Giuseppe Valditara, indicated by the League as the head of Education and Merit, with 210 thousand 411 euros, and in third position is the former director of Tg2 Gennaro Sangiuliano (204 thousand 780 euros), now in Culture.

Sports manager Andrea Abodi followed, with 175 thousand 076 euros declared: today he expressed himself on the sporting penalty of Juventus in these terms: “I await the reasons and whoever has the responsibility explains this decision and why no others have been taken”.

Still, the list is long and sees to follow the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Elvira Calderone (166 thousand 443 euros), the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomy, the Northern League Roberto Calderoli with 147 thousand 077 euros; the force activist Anna Maria Bernini, former group leader in the Senate of Forza Italia, now head of the university ministry (121,987 euros).

More detached Nello Musumeci, former governor of the Sicily Region, now head of the ministry for civil protection and marine policies (105 thousand 497 euros), followed by the minister for disabilities Alessandra Locatelli (104 thousand 960 euros), Northern League exponent.

Below the threshold of 100 thousand euros in the last tax return there are six ministers: that of the Public Administration Paolo Zangrillo (98 thousand 471 euros), of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida (99 thousand 982 euros) and of Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani (94 thousand 540 euros).

They are joined by Antonio Tajani, deputy prime minister and foreign minister (54 thousand 434 euros), the minister for the family Eugenia Roccella (47 thousand 690 euros) and, lastly, Raffaele Fitto. The data of some even prominent exponents is missing, such as the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini.