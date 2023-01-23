The forensic services take one of the bodies, early this Monday at the scene. / CARLOS ESPESO | Video: Atlas

The avalanche of gender crimes does not stop. The year has started in Spain practically as it ended. If during Christmas 2022, between the day of the lottery draw and New Year’s Eve, seven men murdered their partners or ex-partners, the worst streak of gender crimes in three decades (since reliable data exists), 2023 has not started better . In the first three weeks of the new year there are already seven fatalities caused by abusers, again with Spain in record numbers.

The latest victims of this scourge are Paloma Pinedo, a 46-year-old from Valladolid, and her eight-year-old daughter. Paloma’s boyfriend, Daniel ML, a 45-year-old man, stabbed to death between Sunday midnight and Monday this woman and her daughter, the result of a previous sentimental relationship, according to her own confession. After the official confirmation of the double crime and another homicide that occurred on January 18 in the Ilerdense town of Balaguer, certified this Monday by the Ministry of Equality, Paloma and her daughter are the six and seven fatalities of gender violence in Spain since January 1st. They number 1,189 since 2003, the year in which the specific registry was created.

The latest murderer, like many of the perpetrators of the fourteen deaths in this wave, is a repeat offender, which calls into question that the police, judges, social services and the victims’ own family and social circles and of abusers are doing everything they can to prevent it.

“Have I done something wrong. I have killed Paloma », the murderer confessed to his brother-in-law through a telephone call



Daniel ML, although it is possible that his current partner was unaware of it, was already denounced for vexatious attitudes by a previous sentimental partner, in 2017. For a time, the examining magistrate imposed a restraining order on the couple’s four-year-old son, but ended up getting rid of a conviction for gender violence since the complainant refused to ratify the accusations before the magistrate, according to sources of the investigation. There are no complaints from the present couple.

The confession



The first news of the double crime was received shortly before three in the morning on Monday, when the murderer dialed his sister’s telephone number. In the end, the one he ended up talking to was her brother-in-law. “I have done something very bad. I have killed Paloma », he confessed in a brief conversation in which Daniel ML gave the impression of being under the influence of alcohol.

The brother-in-law immediately called 112, but he could not tell the emergency services where the alleged murderer was, as he had only told him that he was at home.

The National Police, after going to an empty family home in Valladolid, was able to find out from Paloma Pinedo’s mother that her daughter and granddaughter lived in a building on the fifth floor at number 66 Paseo José Zorrilla, in the center of the Castilian-Leonese capital.

Despite having the location, the agents were unable to verify the crime until much later, with the arrival of the fire brigade. The door of the house was blocked from the inside and no one responded to the shouts and blows given by the relatives of the possible victim from the landing of the stairs.

The firefighters had to lift a blind and break one of the windows to access the flat from the façade.

Once inside, firefighters and police found the lifeless body of India, the 8-year-old girl, in the living room of the house, who had several stab wounds in the back. Nearby, in the kitchen, was the corpse of Paloma Pinedo, also “with stab wounds incompatible with life.”

The confessed murderer was also located in the kitchen, with autolytic stab wounds to the chest and wrists. For this reason, he was arrested and transferred to the Clinical Hospital of Valladolid, where he underwent surgery this Monday to repair the injuries, although “his life is out of danger,” as confirmed by the Government delegate in Castilla y León, Virginia. Barcones.

The agents found two knives stained with blood inside the house on the fifth floor of Paseo José Zorrilla. Now it will be the police investigation that will determine if David ML used those two weapons to end the life of Paloma and India, as well as if they are the same ones with which he tried to commit suicide.