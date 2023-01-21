there is no singer of serrano heart that is not a trend because of the great charisma that he shows on stage or because of some peculiarity of his life. In this sense, the vocalist of the San Juan group Nickol Sinchi was no exception since she got pregnant. The Peruvian artist came out to clarify how proud she was to become a mother.

In addition, the interpreter of “to the root“He was not used to publishing details of his private life, such as the name of his partner, and that generated speculation from his fans. A long time later, the young woman shared a photograph in which she revealed the identity of her boyfriend, who was her partner Jorge Chapa. The musician also shared the stage in the norteño group and was older than her. Do you want to know how many years he was older? Next, we tell you all the details.

Who is Jorge Chapa?

Your full name in Jorge Enrique Chapa Herrera and was born in Sechura, Piura, on March 22, 1988. His talent runs through his veins, since his grandparents, parents, and uncles were well-known musicians in his town.

His first appearance on television was made for the program “Karina and her friends. where he performed singing. After that, she created a band with her friends called Sensation. In this group was the current leader of La Única Tropical, who, years later, made him participate in a contest to enter the orchestra.

Much later, the talented singer joined Corazón Serrano. As an artist, he always proved to keep a low profile and avoid scandals or media appearances on the small screen. In this way, you can see how the artist was harvesting his talent even as a child and adolescent. On a personal level, the singer has two children with Rosita Morales Antonbut currently they are not in a relationship as a couple.

How was the relationship between Jorge Chapa and Nickol Sinchi born?

As we said above, the singer Jorge Chapa He was a member of the Corazón Serrano cumbia orchestra from 2010 to 2016. During his participation in the musical band, the talented Nickol Sinchi joined in 2014. Everything indicates that her love was born there; However, they never published anything because they preferred to keep their relationship private.

On September 19, 2019, their firstborn Nicolás Chapa Sinchi was born, the fruit of the love they had for each other. Neither of the two interpreters shares their day-to-day life, much less provides details of their romance. However, that hasn’t kept them apart, as they continue to be a close family to this day.

Nickol Sinchi and Jorge Chapa celebrate their son’s birthday. Photo: Facebook

How many years is Jorge Chapa older than Nickol Sinchi?

The Nickol Sinchi vocalist was born on February 1, 1999 in the capital of Peru, Lima. Therefore, she is currently about to turn 24 years old. His couple Jorge Chapaalso dedicated to the musical world, is 38 years old. The age difference between them is 14 years.

Apparently, that is not a problem for both, since they live in a relationship far from scandals or problems.

Nickol Sinchi and Jorge Chapa have a 14-year age difference. Photo: Nickol Sinchi/Instagram

What career is the singer Nickol Sinchi studying?

The member of Corazón Serrano known for interpreting the song “Hasta la raíz” s He is currently studying the professional career of Business Administration. This was reported in an interview with Radio Nueva Q.

This revelation has generated great surprise in his listeners because his career does not have much to do with his facet as a singer, for what is theorized, he could dedicate himself to the business field later.