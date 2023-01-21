Being able to see through walls is very close to being a reality, after researchers from the Carnegie Mellon University They developed a system that allows detecting humans inside a room and draw a three-dimensional image of them using only the Wifi routers.

Although previously that was only imaginably possible to be able to detect people inside a room with the use of cameras RGB, thermal or special sensorsCarnegie Mellon researchers have surprised the world by showing their method which is possible only using Wi-Fi routers, which are present in almost every home in the world.

The study was presented through the scientific dissemination service, arXiv, where they showed how the tool they called “DensePose”is capable of mapping the location of a human body in a space from the interference generated by the biological body to an internet signal.

In their research, the researchers have sought to show how technology that could be built with a few dollars could allow people to see inside a room. without the need of use expensive devices such as LiDAR.

As detailed, Carnegie Mellon used router TP Link Archer A7 AC1750 which has a value of about 100 dollars which were placed at each end of a room with several people.

After that, an Artificial Intelligence algorithm was in charge of analyzing the data to determine at which points the interference of the Wi-Fi signal was present, with which it built a three-dimensional image of the object.

It may interest you:

As a result of the experiment, the researchers found that in most of the tests the code recorded images closely related to the scenario that was presented in one place and showed a precise location of each person in the room.