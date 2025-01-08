Spain increased its supply of housing for vacation use by 16% between August 2023 and the same month of 2024, which represented an increase of 56,459 more apartments intended for this purpose

The movement of tourists pushing a suitcase through the Plaza de La Merced in Malaga It is a sight that is already part of the daily routine of the Andalusian capital. Not in vain, this central enclave of neighborhood of the same name It is one of the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only