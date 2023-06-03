The United States deported more than 12,500 migrants who arrived at the border with Mexico last weekboth through flights to the countries of origin and with returns to Mexico, according to data obtained by EFE.

“We continue to see positive results from the measures that this government has implemented and we continue to enforce our laws,” an official from the government told EFE. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in an email.

In the second week after the last May 11 was lifted the Title 42, a sanitary rule allowing hot returns, the US saw a daily average of 3,100 arrests of people who had crossed the border irregularly, according to DHS information.

Most of those arrested were Mexican (an average of 1,300 arrests per day), followed by Hondurans (610 arrests per day) and Guatemalans (370 arrests per day). These figures show a reduction, at least for now, in the number of migrants crossing the southern border of the United States irregularly.

By comparison, during April, when Title 42 was still in force, an average of 4,579 arrests per day were recorded. As part of an agreement with Mexico, which was announced after the immigration restriction was lifted, the US can return people from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Title 42, imposed by the government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, was maintained by Joe Biden until May 11. Under this regulation, the US carried out more than 2.5 million expulsions of migrants since it came into force, according to data.

EFE