AArrests were made on the sidelines of an event organized by the “Reichsbürger” scene in Eichsfeld, Thuringia. Arrest warrants had been issued against two people, the German Press Agency learned from security circles on Friday. Thuringia’s Minister of the Interior Georg Maier (SPD) said that security authorities had managed to clarify the meeting and that control measures were being carried out on site.

The event is titled “2. Future Congress” and is planned for the entire weekend. According to estimates from security circles, it is a “big networking meeting” of the scene of supra-regional importance.

The spokeswoman for anti-fascism for the left-wing parliamentary group in the Thuringian state parliament, Katharina König-Preuss, called on Maier to “exhaust all legal options in the short term in order to be able to take action against the event”. According to König-Preuss, several hundred Reich citizens and supporters of the right-wing scene from all over Germany were expected at the meeting in Leinefelde-Worbis near the Lower Saxony border.

1000 “Reichsbürger” in Thuringia alone

People who deny the existence of the Federal Republic are referred to as “Reich citizens”. Among other things, they reject the democratic order in Germany. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution assumes that around 23,000 people belong to this scene. In Thuringia alone there are said to be more than 1000.

According to dpa information, the meeting will take place on the grounds of a horse farm. According to a program of events distributed on Telegram, well-known right-wing extremists should also give lectures. König-Preuss pointed out that the event should also generate income for the scene. Accordingly, participants would have to pay around 170 euros for the three-day event. “It is unclear what the funds will be used for.”

Last year there was a so-called “future congress” of the “Reichsbürger” scene in Thuringia, at that time in Pfiffelbach (Weimarer Land district).







In December 2022, the federal prosecutor’s office and the police carried out large-scale raids throughout Germany against “Reich citizens” who were said to have planned a violent overthrow in Germany. There were also connections to Thuringia.