Santiago Gimenez He is one of the best Mexican players in Europe today, his departure from Cruz Azul to arrive in the Netherlands to wear the shirt of the feyenoord It has settled very well because in his first season in the Old Continent he has stood out for his goals that have contributed so that his team is as leader of the eredivisie very close to the championship and competing in the Europa League.
In this first campaign, contesting eredivisie, KNVB beker and the Europa League, the 21-year-old youth squad player has recorded 34 games, 15 goals and four assists, with several more games to go in the season.
Without a doubt, it has been a great start in European soccer and he is immediately shaping up to be among the top Mexican scorers in Europe due to his age and soccer level. Meanwhile, we share with you the top 5 of the top Aztec gunners in Europe.
He ‘chucky‘ He arrived in Europe in 2017 when he was signed by the PSV Eindhoven of the eredivisie from the Tuzos de Pachuca. Lush he immediately adapted to the team and to Dutch football and soon became a top scorer. In two years at the club he added 79 games scoring 40 goals and 23 assists.
In 2019, the managers of Napoli were impressed with their scoring version and invested €45 million to sign him. So far, the goalscorer has recorded 136 appearances and 30 goals scored as a Neapolitan.
Carlos candle is tied with Raul Jimenezwith an annotation on ‘Mexican wolf‘he’ll get over it, then’Carlos V‘ left Europe several years ago to play in the United States in Major League Soccer.
During his time in Europe, the current player of Los Angeles F.C. He got a total of 89 goals. His entire football career has been carried out outside of Mexico and mostly in European football, where he played in teams like West Bromwich (2 goals), Osasuna (2 goals), Arsenal (11 goals) and Real Sociedad (73 goals). He being a legend of San Sebastian.
The cream-blue youth squad arrived on the Old Continent in 2014 to sign with Atlético de Madrid. Unfortunately he did not do well in his first experience, there he only scored one goal in the 28 games played. For 2015 he went on a loan with a purchase option to Benfica of the First Leaguewith the Portuguese he stood out and in 120 games he scored 31 goals, in addition, he won two league titles and two cup titles.
In 2018 came his great moment in the Premier League with the wolverhampton. There, Jimenez He has performed and is considered one of the club’s top scorers with 57 goals so far, although in recent years he has gone down after the terrible accident he suffered when he fractured his skull in an aerial play with David Luiz.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He is the second highest Mexican scorer in Europe. The current attacker los angeles galaxy he scored 127 times in Europe. In 2010 he arrived at Manchester United in a historic way after his good moment with Guadalajara.
As Red Devil He was placed on the scoreboard with 59 goals in 157 games. In the absence of a ‘9’ in 2014, Real Madrid asked him on loan for one season and although he did not have the minutes he would have wanted, he had enough time to score nine times as a merengue playing 33 games scoring 9 goals. Later he went through Bayer Leverkusen (39 goals), West Ham United (17 goals) and Sevilla (3 goals).
The first place could not be more than for the best Mexican soccer player of all time, the ‘pentapichichi‘ holds the record as the top Mexican scorer in Europe in all history, scoring a total of 313 goals.
After his successful tour of Mexican soccer with Club Universidad Nacional, he began his trip to Europe in 1981 with Atlético de Madrid, where he played a total of 150 games scoring 75 goals. In 1985, Real Madrid took over his services and he ended up being the idol of the fans due to his good football and his scoring nose.
As a merengue he played 266 games and scored 197 goals. There he won everything he wanted, later in his career he was also part of Rayo Vallecano (17 goals) and the FC Linz (7 goals).
