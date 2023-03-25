In 2019, the managers of Napoli were impressed with their scoring version and invested €45 million to sign him. So far, the goalscorer has recorded 136 appearances and 30 goals scored as a Neapolitan.

During his time in Europe, the current player of Los Angeles F.C. He got a total of 89 goals. His entire football career has been carried out outside of Mexico and mostly in European football, where he played in teams like West Bromwich (2 goals), Osasuna (2 goals), Arsenal (11 goals) and Real Sociedad (73 goals). He being a legend of San Sebastian.

In 2018 came his great moment in the Premier League with the wolverhampton. There, Jimenez He has performed and is considered one of the club’s top scorers with 57 goals so far, although in recent years he has gone down after the terrible accident he suffered when he fractured his skull in an aerial play with David Luiz.

As Red Devil He was placed on the scoreboard with 59 goals in 157 games. In the absence of a ‘9’ in 2014, Real Madrid asked him on loan for one season and although he did not have the minutes he would have wanted, he had enough time to score nine times as a merengue playing 33 games scoring 9 goals. Later he went through Bayer Leverkusen (39 goals), West Ham United (17 goals) and Sevilla (3 goals).

After his successful tour of Mexican soccer with Club Universidad Nacional, he began his trip to Europe in 1981 with Atlético de Madrid, where he played a total of 150 games scoring 75 goals. In 1985, Real Madrid took over his services and he ended up being the idol of the fans due to his good football and his scoring nose.

As a merengue he played 266 games and scored 197 goals. There he won everything he wanted, later in his career he was also part of Rayo Vallecano (17 goals) and the FC Linz (7 goals).