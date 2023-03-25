The Leagues Cup 2023 will be the third edition of this interleague soccer tournament between Major League Soccer and Liga MX. It will take place from July 21 to August 19, 2023, with all 77 games in the United States and/or Canada.
It will be the first time in the history of the competition, all teams from MLS and Liga MX (47 in total) will compete in the tournament (29 from MLS and 18 from Liga MX), and both leagues will pause their respective seasons to compete in the tournament.
In addition, the Leagues Cup finalists and the third-place team earn berths to the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League, with the winner automatically advancing to that tournament’s round of 16.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Each team will play two matches in the group stage, with the top two teams from each group, as determined by points, advancing to the knockout stage round of 32. No Leagues Cup group stage match will end in a draw. If a game is tied after 90 minutes, the game will proceed to a penalty shootout. For tie-breaks and other elements of competition, the Leagues Cup 2023 competition guidelines will be released in the coming months.
The Leagues Cup 2023 groups are based on the performance of the clubs in 2022 along with their geographic regions. The 15 groups will be divided into four regions: West, Center, South and East.
West
• West 1: Tigres UANL (No. 2 LIGA MX), Portland Timbers (No. 14 MLS), San Jose Earthquakes (No. 25 MLS)
• West 2: Monterrey (No. 3 LIGA MX), Real Salt Lake (No. 13 MLS), Seattle Sounders FC (No. 20 MLS)
• West 3: LA Galaxy (No. 7 MLS), Club León (No. 9 LIGA MX), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (No. 16 MLS)
Central
• Central 1: America (No. 1 LIGA MX), Columbus Crew (No. 15 MLS), St. Louis CITY SC (No. 28 MLS)
• Central 2: Puebla (No. 6 LIGA MX), Minnesota United FC (No. 10 MLS), Chicago Fire FC (No. 23 MLS)
• Central 3: Chivas Guadalajara (No. 7 LIGA MX), FC Cincinnati (No. 9 MLS), Sporting Kansas City (No. 21 MLS)
• Central 4: Nashville SC (No. 8 MLS), Toluca (No. 8 LIGA MX), Colorado Rapids (No. 17 MLS)
South
• South 1: Austin FC (No. 3 MLS), Mazatlán FC (No. 13 LIGA MX), FC Juárez (No. 16 LIGA MX)
• South 2: Santos Laguna (No. 4 LIGA MX), Orlando City SC (No. 12 MLS), Houston Dynamo FC (No. 24 MLS)
• South 3: Cruz Azul (No. 5 LIGA MX), Inter Miami CF (No. 11 MLS), Atlanta United (No. 22 MLS)
• South 4: FC Dallas (No. 6 MLS), Necaxa (No. 10 LIGA MX), Charlotte FC (No. 18 MLS)
This
• East 1: Unión de Filadelfia (No. 1 MLS), Club Tijuana (No. 15 LIGA MX), Querétaro (No. 17 LIGA MX)
• East 2: CF Montréal (No. 2 MLS), Pumas (No. 14 LIGA MX), DC United (No. 27 MLS)
• East 3: New York City FC (No. 4 MLS), Atlas (No. 12 LIGA MX), Toronto FC (No. 26 MLS)
• East 4: New York Red Bulls (No. 5 MLS), Atlético de San Luis (No. 11 LIGA MX), New England Revolution (No. 19 MLS)
Liga MX champion Club de Fútbol Pachuca qualified directly to the 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32 as the Liga MX champion with the most combined points accumulated in the Clausura and Apertura seasons. in the calendar year 2022.
The top 15 Liga MX clubs, based on the table of points accumulated through the Clausura 2022 and Apertura 2022 tournaments, will be placed in groups in the reverse order of the MLS clubs (the club ranked No. 15 in the Liga MX has been paired with the No. 1 ranked club in MLS and so on).
With all MLS clubs placed in groups, the South and East regions have one spot remaining, slots that will be filled by FC Juárez (No.16 Liga MX) and Querétaro (No.17 Liga MX), who have been paired respectively. with austin fc (No. 3 MLS) and Philadelphia Union (No. 1 MLS) in the South.
#Liga #teams #qualify #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply