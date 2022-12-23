At 82 years of age, Pelé is battling colon cancer that has been affecting him for several years. The former Brazilian soccer player congratulated Argentina and Lionel Messi for having won the World Cup in Qatar, while he received specialized medical attention and was accompanied by his relatives.

Some of his children have gone to visit him and have been aware of his state of health, as have some of the women with whom ‘O Rey’ had offspring. But how many children did Pele have? We tell them.

The media agree that the exact number of children the winner of the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups had is uncertain. In fact, Pelé himself has referred to the subject. “In all honesty, I have had a few affairs, some of which ended in children, but I only found out about them later,” Pelé said in a documentary they made about his life and is available on the platform of Netflix.

However, according to the newspaper El Comercio, Pelé recognized, of his own free will and by force, seven children.

Kelly Christina, Edson and Jennifer

Between February 1966 and 1982, Pelé was married to Rosmeri dos Reis Cholbi, with whom he had three children: Kelly Cristina, Edson, and Jennifer.

Kelly Cristina was born on February 13, 1967, Edson on August 27, 1970, and Jennifer on June 1978.

The best known of these three Pelé sons is Edson, who tried to follow in his father’s football footsteps as goalkeeper. He played in Santos -a team in which Pelé was a figure-, but it did not transcend. Years later, Edson was imprisoned for a process related to money laundering and drug trafficking. In 2017 he received probation.

Joshua and Celeste

Pelé married for the second time with the singer and psychologist Assíra Lemos Seixas. The marriage lasted from 1994 to 2008 and the couple had two twins: Joshua and Celeste.

Sandra Machado

Pelé’s first trouble regarding the paternity of one of his children arose in the early 1990s. A young woman named Sandra Machado sued the star to get him to recognize her as his daughter. Sandra was born on August 24, 1964 and her mother, Anizia Machado, was a domestic worker with whom the soccer player had an affair.

Between 1991 and 1993, Pelé wanted to show that he was not the father of the young woman in court. Finally, DNA tests determined that they were father and daughter.

The first daughter recognized by Pelé by force died in 2006 from cancer. The former athlete did not attend her funeral.

Flavia Christina Kurtz

Born in 1968, Flavia Christina Kurtz is another daughter Pelé had out of wedlock. However, he did recognize her as his from the beginning.

Flavia is the fruit of the love affair between the soccer player and the journalist Lenita Kurtz. Flavia is a physiotherapist and she has a very good relationship with her father.

Pelé’s current wife is Marcia Cibele Aoki, a Brazilian businesswoman of Japanese origin. dedicated to the importation of medical supplies and equipment in Penápolis, São Paulo. Pelé had no children with her.

They met 30 years before getting married, in 1986, but it was in 2010 that they began a formal relationship.

