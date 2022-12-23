Ethel Well seek to accumulate experience in his career as an artist. The host of “America Today” revealed her interest in acting after her participation in “Luz de Luna” and she stated that she will take classes to strengthen this branch of art. In this way, Gisela Valcárcel’s daughter will put her talent to the test in future television and, perhaps, film projects. In statements to the media, she spoke of this foray into the aforementioned discipline.

According to what he said, he has enrolled in a workshop this summer. “ In January I’m going to start an acting workshop because one of my passions is acting”, he assured.

“Although I have had sporadic participation over the years, I have not been able to achieve something more sustained over time,” he added.

In August of this 2022, he appeared in a fictional scene, for which he expressed his experience. “It is a small participation, we do not get ahead of ourselves. There is no man who stops us in what we are passionate about, I love acting, ”she expressed.

Will he give up driving and focus on acting?

Ethel Well He added that he will focus on acting in 2023, but he will not disassociate himself from the program he hosts on América TV. “I will continue to grow in ‘América Hoy,’” she clarified.

The morning magazine will continue next year and there will be changes. Recently, Gino Pesaressi was introduced as the new co-animator, replacing Christian Domínguez.

Doesn’t Ethel Pozo celebrate the arrival of Santa Claus?

At the gates of Christmas, Ethel Well He surprised viewers by saying that he doesn’t usually give gifts for New Year’s Eve parties. He explained the importance that she gives to this celebration.

“I have never bought presents at Christmas,” he said on “America Today.” Astonished, Brunella Horna asked her if she does not bring gifts to her daughters.

“Never, because Christmas in my house has always been the arrival of baby Jesus, I receive my family and I cook for about two days, but I don’t buy a gift for anyone,” he said.