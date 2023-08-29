Electoral political polls today 29 August 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The Meloni government will last 5 years and the allies will not betray the premier: the Italians are convinced of this according to what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Lab21.01 for Affaritaliani.

In fact, 73.4 percent of those interviewed say they are convinced that the executive will reach the end of the term, while 55.7% believe that Lega and Forza Italia will not betray Giorgia Meloni.

Furthermore, trust in the government is quite high (57.8 percent) with voters saying they are convinced that the program announced by the centre-right in the electoral campaign a year ago has been maintained.

When asked what the executive’s priorities should be in September, 22.3% answered that the government should deal with low wages, 21.9% with inflation, while for 19.8% the fight to illegal immigration.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.