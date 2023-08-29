The economy | The OP group predicts that the Finnish economy will sink into recession during the next 12 months

According to the OP group, industry and construction are in sharp decline.

Finland the economy will sink into a moderate recession in the next 12 months, OP group economists predict. According to the forecast, Finland’s gross domestic product will decrease by 0.3 percent this year and next year it will not grow at all. Previously, the OP group estimated that the gross domestic product would grow by 0.3 percent in the coming year.

According to the OP group, industry and construction are in sharp decline. The forecast also estimates that the improved income development of households is not enough to compensate for depleting savings and lower disposable income due to rising interest rates.

“Finland’s economy has headed towards a moderate recession to such an extent that it can be called a soft decline. Unfortunately, the economy is landing on soft ground, and there is great uncertainty,” says OP’s chief economist Reijo Heiskanen in the bulletin.

OP expects exports to decrease both this year and next. According to its forecast, household consumption will not grow in the coming year either.

Dark clouds also shadow the labor market, whose situation the OP group expects to weaken slightly in the coming years.