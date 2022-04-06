Mexico.- As is well known by Mexican citizens, submitting the Annual Declaration is an obligation for all natural and legal persons who have registered with the Service tax administration (SAT), but how long does it take for the tax body to return the credit balance?

If it is the first time that you carry out your Annual Declaration and you got balance in favorhere we will tell you how you can request it from the federal tax agency, as well as How long can it take for your body to return it to you?.

First of all, you should know that the credit balance, after submitting the Annual Declaration before the SAT, can come from the income that you have justified, so it can be returned to the corresponding natural or legal person without any type of obstacle. means, medium. The balance in favor of a taxpayer It is calculated based on the taxes and revenues carried out by the autonomous body..

In case the balance in your favor is less than 150 thousand pesosyou can request the refund automatically, however, if this amount is higher than said figure, or there is no income from goods/businesses in co-ownership, partnership or succession, for the procedure you will need your e.signature, as well as a electronic format to be able to request the return of the amount.

If the balance in favor is carried out automatically, the taxpayer, indicates the SAT, will require to include a complementary declaration to correct any inconsistency that may arise.

Between the time of the application and the procedures, The SAT may take up to 5 business days to return the balance in favor after submitting your Annual Declaration. If these days have passed, you can make the request for a refund, which the tax agency will give up to 40 days to make it.

In the event that these periods have already passed and you have not received the refund of your credit balance, you can check your tax situation on the official website of the SAT (sat.gob.mx), where you can see the reasons why that amount has not yet been returned to you.