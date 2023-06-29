Tesla and Twitter boss Elon Musk introduced the world to the Cybertruck at the end of 2019. Which already feels like an eternity ago. Insane as it was – and still is – the Tesla Cybertruck will continue to make headlines in 2023. And apparently people really want one. Some sources report that 1.8 million pre-orders have already been made for Tesla’s pickup.

Deliveries of the fully electric Cybertruck were scheduled for 2021, which was later postponed to 2022. Now Musk promises that the Tesla Cybertruck will be on customers’ doorsteps at the end of 2023. Based on the latest reports, that could also be the reality. Probably. Maybe. we think.

Okay, so what are the latest posts then?

On June 25, Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla’s design boss, attended a Cars & Coffee event in Los Angeles. For that visit, he brought the most complete Cybertruck prototype we’ve seen to date. Attendees at the car meeting were given the opportunity to properly inspect the pick-up. And that was done and then shared on social media.

The Cybertruck is also an absurd thing to watch in 2023, almost hilarious actually. Thanks to all the design updates, the car has changed quite a bit when you compare it to the Cybertruck we saw – you know, the one where Von Holzhausen threw a metal ball against the window. A big change that we want to elaborate on is the charging point.

Cybertruck charge port & cute cyber charging logo 🔋 pic.twitter.com/bdLUnRGTqG — TESLAEUSKADI (@TeslaEuskadi) June 25, 2023

With the original, the charging point will be just behind the wheel arch on the driver’s side. Now it seems that the point has been incorporated into the wheel arch itself. This can cause problems, because the outer ends of a pick-up are often the first to be damaged. Behind the door is an entrance that is only made for Tesla Superchargers.

So production is underway?

Not quite, at least not completely. It took a while before the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas could run at full speed, but the first Cybertrucks without camouflage have now been spotted. Model Y’s are built in the same factory. Tesla’s website states that the Texas factory will be the “future home” of the Cybertruck.

Can I still reserve a Tesla Cybertruck in 2023?

That is certainly possible. All you need is 100 US dollars – about 91 euros. Should you want to get rid of your intention to buy one? Then you just get your money back. A week after the initial introduction of the Cybertruck, Elon Musk claimed that the company already had 250,000 reservations. Independent sources now estimate that somewhere between 1.5 million and 1.8 million people are interested in buying a Cybertruck.

How much does the Tesla Cybertruck cost?

That depends on which version you want. In the United States, Tesla says the standard Cybertruck will go for $39,900 — which is about $36,000. This version has one electric motor and rear-wheel drive. The four-wheel drive version with two engines costs $ 49,900 (about 45,000 euros). Finally, there is a version with three electric motors that goes for $ 69,000, which is about 64,000 euros. Prices are without taxes.

What are the specifications of the Cybertruck again?

Tesla has yet to confirm official details such as horsepower, torque or battery size. The basic version is expected to launch to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, while the twin-motor version accelerates that sprint to 4.5 seconds. At the top of the range, Tesla says the three-motor Cybertruck will be able to hit 62 mph in 2.9 seconds, which is insane considering the size of this thing.

The Cybertruck is expected to be able to store more than 7,500 kilos in its 1.98-metre long loading platform. The maximum towing weight is over 16,500 kilos for the single motor, 22,000 kilos with two motors and a huge 30,800 kilos for the trio of electric motors.

All Cybertrucks have air suspension that allows the pick-up to be raised or lowered by a maximum of ten centimetres. Inside there will be a standard 17-inch touchscreen, likely with all the pickup’s controls. And yes, the stupid yoke is also expected to be offered, although it was not in Von Holzhausen’s prototype.

And the range?

That’s also impressive, but remember: these are all Tesla estimates. The past teaches us that the official figures of Teslas are often somewhat lower. The company hopes that the basic version will travel at least 400 kilometers on a single charge. The version with two engines must reach 480 kilometers and the top version must have a range of more than 800 kilometers. For comparison: the Ford F-150 Lightning travels a maximum of 515 kilometers and the Hummer EV 530 kilometers.

We are absolutely very curious about how it will all turn out and when the pick-up will arrive. So maybe the Tesla Cybertruck will come as early as 2023, but we’ll have to wait and see. At least you’ve been updated and can now share with us how good or stupid you think the Cybertruck is.