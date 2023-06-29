Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

His singing along to the controversial song “Layla” upset the green coalition partner. Now Daniel Günther explains himself.

Kiel – Which Ballermann hit will storm the charts in 2023? Anyway, last year it was “Layla”. Not everyone liked it, because the refrain goes like this:

I have a whorehouse and my whorehouse mom’s name is Layla

She is prettier, younger, hornier

La-La-La-La-La-Layla

“The text is not too complicated,” said Daniel Günther (CDU) when he was talking to the spark– Newspapers defended. The Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein had smashed the Ballermann hit at Kiel Week. Günther was criticized for his “Layla” performance.

“There was a real party atmosphere in the tent. And when the band asked me to come on stage and sing with them, I really enjoyed doing it,” said the CDU politician in explanation. He was there for a private tour. Günther used to sing along to party songs on public occasions. This time Günther was also from greens– Coalition partners criticized. .

Singing “Layla” sexist? CDU politician Günther dodges

When people objected that “Layla” was considered sexist by many, he replied: “We also sang other songs.” Evening, a great band and lots of people just having fun.”

Schleswig-Holstein’s CDU Prime Minister Daniel Günther (archive image) © Frank Peter/Imago

Schleswig-Holstein: Günther (CDU) wants “no debates about gender”

Günther’s government is one of the four state governments in which the CDU and the Greens govern together. In addition to Schleswig-Holstein, there are also Baden-Württemberg, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia. In Schleswig-Holstein, politicians want to take tougher action against the controversial “last generation” – Günther wanted to “put a stop to the activists”.

In view of the AfD poll high, Günther had his CDU last in the Süddeutsche Zeitung recommended: “Course in the middle, stay linguistically clean, don’t hold debates about gender and other trivialities – just don’t tell people shit.” .” Also in the sparkNewspapers shot Günther against Merz’ opposition course.

With regard to the choice of words by many party colleagues towards Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), such as “heating ban” or “green clan structures”, Günther said that he did not think much of this choice of words: “populist banging” According to Günther, don’t help the CDU, “people go seamlessly to the AfD”.

In the last local elections in Schleswig-Holstein, Günther’s CDU achieved 33.9 percent. The AfD came fourth in the 2023 local elections with 8.1 percent.

The top personnel of the AfD: coming and going View photo gallery

Controversial song “Layla”: Ballermann, Chart, and Oktoberfest hit

Incidentally, before the Oktoberfest 2022 in Munich, it was discussed whether “Layla” should be banned at the event. The innkeepers announced that they wanted to do without the song, and the bandmaster wrote a toned-down text. But the majority of visitors wanted it differently. In the end, the song was chosen as a Oktoberfest hit.

In 2022, several anthems from the German party mile on Mallorca made it into the domestic charts. In addition to “Layla”, “Dicht im Flieger” and “Olivia” were also among the frontrunners. Here’s a stanza:

If your mother knew, Olivia

Showing everyone your boobs, Olivia

If your mother knew, Olivia

In the box with everyone, Olivia

(frs with dpa)